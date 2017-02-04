In the United States of America, rioting to stop free speech is unlawful and reprehensible. Period. Full stop. It’s not “understandable.” It’s not excusable. There should be no tolerance and no sympathy for people who pepper-spray young women, beat bystanders senseless, and tear up property because they’re mad that another human being is speaking.
Berkeley Riots & Milo Yiannopoulos: California Mayor, Lieutenant Governor Make Appalling Statements | National Review
