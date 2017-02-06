More than a dozen lawsuits and counting have been filed against President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily blocks visas from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen. Looking beyond the handful of emotional personal stories that are gaining the media’s sympathy there is a more predictable political power dynamic at play. The lawsuits largely stem from organizations bankrolled by billionaire leftist George Soros and Democratic state attorneys general.
Soros Fingerprints All Over Anti-Trump Lawsuits
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Feb 6, 2017 3:59 AM
