“Iran is playing with fire,” President Donald Trump warned in reaction to Iran’s ballistic missile test that violated the spirit if not the letter of former President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with a rogue Iranian regime. In response to Iran’s belligerent action, the Trump administration ordered sanctions on 25 individuals and entities National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said provided support for” the Iranian missile program and to the Islamic Revolutionary Corp’s Qud Force.
Ending the Unchecked Rise of a Belligerent Iran
