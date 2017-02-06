Reverse Judge Robart's Renegade Ruling

The old saw that “bad facts make bad law” is supposed to be operative only when a court is in a position of making law — i.e., deciding a vexing legal question in the absence of firm guidance from a statute or precedent. That is not the situation, however, in the matter of President Trump’s temporary ban on entry into the U.S. by refugees and aliens from seven Muslim-majority countries. Federal district judge James Robart of Seattle was not on tabula rasa when he issued a temporary restraining order suspending the ban. He was acting in defiance of the law.