Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 1607 Comments: 10314 Since: Oct 2011

Betsy DeVos confirmed as education secretary after Pence breaks Senate tie - CBS News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 9:36 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

WASHINGTON -- In the most contentious confirmation vote yet, the Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos as President Trump’s secretary of education 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence having to cast the tie-breaking vote.

Lawmakers voted 50-50 to confirm DeVos, which forced Pence to break the tie, making history as he became the first vice president to resolve a deadlocked vote on Cabinet nomination.

The vote came after Senate Democrats pulled an all-nighter, speaking out against DeVos on the Senate floor Monday into Tuesday.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor