Liberal democrats and Senate rule 19

Under the Senate chamber's Rule 19: "no senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another senator or to other senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a senator."

I guess many democratic senators have violated this rule in the past few weeks. Demonizing political opponents & calling their opponents "racists" has become the calling card of liberals. It seems the best argument the Left can muster against Jeff Sessions relies on discredited allegations more than three decades old, while pretending to be blind to Mr Sessions actual record:

"Session's actual track record certainly doesn't suggest he's a racist. Quite the opposite, in fact. As a U.S. Attorney he filed several cases to desegregate schools in Alabama. And he also prosecuted Klansman Henry Francis Hays, son of Alabama Klan leader Bennie Hays, for abducting and killing Michael Donald, a black teenager selected at random. Sessions insisted on the death penalty for Hays. When he was later elected the state Attorney General, Sessions followed through and made sure Hays was executed. The successful prosecution of Hays also led to a $7 million civil judgment against the Klan, effectively breaking the back of the KKK in Alabama. As a U.S. attorney, he also prosecuted a group of civil rights activists, which included a former aide to Martin Luther King Jr., for voter fraud in Perry County, Alabama. The case fell apart, and Sessions bluntly told me he "failed to make the case." This incident has also been used to claim that Sessions is racist—but it shouldn't be. The county has been dogged with accusations of voter fraud for decades. In 2008, state and federal officials investigated voter fraud in Perry County after "a local citizens group gathered affidavits detailing several cases in which at least one Democratic county official paid citizens for their votes, or encouraged them to vote multiple times." A detailed story in the Tuscaloosa News reported that voting patterns in one Perry County town were also mighty suspicious in 2012: "Uniontown has a population of 1,775, according to the 2010 census but, according to the Perry County board of registrars, has 2,587 registered voters. The total votes cast thereTuesday—1,431—represented a turnout of 55 percent of the number of registered voters and a whopping 80.6 percent of the town's population." http://www.weeklystandard.com/in-alabama-jeff-sessions-desegregated-schools-and-got-the-death-penalty-for-kkk-

As democrats and most recently Sen Liz Warren continued to smear Sen Sessions, a warning was finally issued. Despite the warning, she defiantly attempted to skirt the rules by quoting others, such as Coretta Scott King, who in a letter written in 1986 (opposing Sessions federal judge nomination at the time) refers to him as a "disgrace". ( Please note: King had also once remarked that “I am scared that if Ronald Reagan gets into office, we are going to see more of the Ku Klux Klan and a resurgence of the Nazi Party,” ).

Warren got his first warning 20 minutes into her floor speech and it was almost 50 minutes later when Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell took over control of the floor and cut Warren off for violating the Senate's rule 19.

The Senate voted to bar Sen Warren from speaking on the floor Tuesday night after she violated rule 19..

"She was warned, she was given an explanation," McConnell said of Warren. "Nevertheless, she persisted."

It's clearly time for liberals to stop the smear tactics, recognize that Donald Trump is President and start acting like civilized human beings.