Employing the “Shame! Shame! Shame!” chant, which was popularized by characters on Game of Thrones who sought to run a fundamentalist theocracy, DeVos’s unhinged detractors exhibited a zeal reminiscent of a religious inquisition, the public school establishment being the magisterial authority and shame being pronounced on all who do not bow to its demands.
Betsy DeVos Protesters Block Entry to Washington Public School
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:12 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment