Marco Rubio just gave a really important speech — but almost no one paid attention - The Washington Post

Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:29 AM
Mitch McConnell's decision to silence Elizabeth Warren on the Senate floor earlier this week drew massive media attention — and outrage among partisans of all stripes.

By contrast, few people paid much attention to the speech Florida Sen. Marco Rubio gave in the aftermath of the shushing of Warren. They should.

Rubio's speech was a plea for civility in the Senate, a warning that if civilized debate dies in the Senate, it will die in the broader society too. It's an important address — and one well worth spending eight minutes of your life listening to.

