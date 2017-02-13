When former President Barack Obama said he was “heartened” by anti-Trump protests, he was sending a message of approval to his troops. Troops? Yes, Obama has an army of agitators — numbering more than 30,000 — who will fight his Republican successor at every turn of his historic presidency. And Obama will command them from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.
How Obama is scheming to sabotage Trump's presidency | New York Post
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:39 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment