Scandalous dresses on the Grammys red carpet aren’t what they used to be. It wasn't deep cleavage or a thigh-high leg slit that had tongues wagging about singer Joyce Villa on Sunday night. It was her red, white and blue gown emblazoned with “Make America Great Again” in front, and “Trump” across the train.
Joy Villa in Pro-Trump Gown on Grammys 2017 Red Carpet | Pret-a-Reporter
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:49 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment