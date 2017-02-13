Newsvine

Joy Villa in Pro-Trump Gown on Grammys 2017 Red Carpet | Pret-a-Reporter

Scandalous dresses on the Grammys red carpet aren’t what they used to be. It wasn't deep cleavage or a thigh-high leg slit that had tongues wagging about singer Joyce Villa on Sunday night. It was her red, white and blue gown emblazoned with “Make America Great Again” in front, and “Trump” across the train.

