U.S. immigration officials arrested an MS-13 gang member, a cocaine trafficker and a child molester during a series of raids in at least six states last week. The raids, targeting illegal immigrants with additional felonies, are part of the first large-scale enforcement operation since President Donald Trump took office.
Liberals Howl Over ICE Raids Targeting Criminal Aliens
