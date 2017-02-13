Trump Takes Action to Restore Law and Order

President Donald Trump signed three new executive orders Saturday to “restore public safety and protect law enforcement” while addressing rising crime rates in communities across the country.

The president’s first executive order directed newly installed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “develop a strategy to more effectively prosecute people who engage in crimes against law enforcement officers.” The second order established a task force led by Sessions with the purpose of reducing crime rates and restoring a sense of public safety. The third order cracked down on the “dismantling” of “transnational criminal organizations” by redirecting additional federal governments resources.