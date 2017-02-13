Trump Administration Anonymous Leakers: Identify Yourselves

Dear anonymous sources, I must confess, you’re helping the mainstream media create some gripping and troubling content.I’m not sure which of your stories stands out the most. Is it the portrait you painted almost two weeks ago, of a president in his bathrobe compulsively watching the news? Yesterday’s story of a National Security Council in “turmoil,” filled with staffers who “struggle to make policy” to fit President Trump’s tweets? The report in Politico that Trump’s personnel concerns extend “beyond his embattled national security adviser” and that Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus may be on the chopping block, with “Trump campaign aides” drafting “lists of possible Priebus replacements”? The CNN report that “multiple current and former US law enforcement and intelligence officials” have “corroborated some of the communications detailed in a 35-page dossier compiled by a former British intelligence agent”?