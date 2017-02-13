Americans Say Trump Keeps Promises, Is Strong Leader | Gallup

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Majorities of Americans believe President Donald Trump keeps his promises, is a strong and decisive leader, and can bring about changes the country needs. Trump scores worse on other characteristics and qualities: Less than half of Americans perceive him as honest and trustworthy, able to manage the government effectively, inspiring confidence and caring about the needs of people like themselves.
