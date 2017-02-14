Myron Ebell, who headed President Trump’s transition team at the Environmental Protection Agency, said if it were up to him, the president would reduce agency funding by half and employees by two-thirds. But which half? And which two-thirds? What would remain of the EPA if the president enacted Ebell’s plan or something similar to it?
Transition Chief Floats 50 Percent Cut to EPA
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:53 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment