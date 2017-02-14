Seattle judge set to move forward on Trump immigration case

SEATTLE/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Monday rejected a Justice Department request to suspend Seattle courtroom proceedings over President Donald Trump's temporary ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries until an appeals court has fully reviewed it.

The U.S. Justice Department had argued that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should review the nationwide suspension of Trump's order before more proceedings take place, including potential discovery into the president's motives for the action.