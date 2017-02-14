Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 32 Seeds: 1631 Comments: 10362 Since: Oct 2011

Seattle judge set to move forward on Trump immigration case

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:05 AM
Discuss:

SEATTLE/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Monday rejected a Justice Department request to suspend Seattle courtroom proceedings over President Donald Trump's temporary ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries until an appeals court has fully reviewed it.

The U.S. Justice Department had argued that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should review the nationwide suspension of Trump's order before more proceedings take place, including potential discovery into the president's motives for the action.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor