If we are to believe the Trump White House, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn just resigned because he lied about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the vice president. As White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway told NBC's "Today Show" on Tuesday: "Misleading the vice president really was the key here."
The Political Assassination of Michael Flynn - Bloomberg View
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:51 PM
