President Trump says he has asked the Justice Department to investigate leaks - ABC News

SOURCE FAVICONABC News
Thu Feb 16, 2017
President Trump said today he has directed the Department of Justice to look into the leaks that have been happening during his administration.

The news comes amid a presidential news conference where he said that the leaks are "very serious."

"I've actually called the Justice Department to look into the leaks. Those are criminal leaks," Trump said this afternoon.

"We are looking into that very seriously. It's a criminal act," he said after noting that his nominee Jeff Sessions was confirmed as U.S. attorney general.

