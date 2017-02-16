Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 32 Seeds: 1640 Comments: 10379 Since: Oct 2011

Washington Supreme Court Punishes Christian Florist for Religious Beliefs | National Review

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNational Review Online
Seeded on Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:52 PM
Discuss:

If you care about the Bill of Rights, the rights of conscience, or even the English language, there’s a chance that this morning you felt a disturbance in the Force — as if the Founders cried out in rage and were suddenly silenced. That disturbance was the Washington Supreme Court’s oppressive ruling in State of Washington v. Arlene’s Flowers, a case holding that a florist was bound by state law to use her artistic talents to design floral arrangements to celebrate what she viewed as an immoral event: a gay wedding.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor