Obama-linked activists have a 'training manual' for protesting Trump | New York Post

Current Status: Published
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew York Post
Seeded on Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:30 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

An Obama-tied activist group training tens of thousands of agitators to protest President Trump’s policies plans to hit Republican lawmakers supporting those policies even harder this week, when they return home for the congressional recess and hold town hall meetings and other functions.

Organizing for Action, a group founded by Obama and featured prominently on his new post-presidency website, is distributing a training manual to anti-Trump activists that advises them to bully GOP lawmakers into backing off support for repealing ObamaCare, curbing immigration from high-risk Islamic nations, and building a border wall.

