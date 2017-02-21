ISIS-Inspired Teen Migrant in Court for German Bomb Plot

A teenage Syrian refugee accused of plotting to commit “a serious act of violence threatening state security” on behalf of the Islamic State found himself on trial Monday in Cologne, Germany.

The 16-year-old refugee was arrested in September after members from a local mosque and those connected with the asylum shelter in which he had been living reported him to the authorities. The police deemed the teen to be a “serious threat” after they discovered he had been in touch with jihadists via his cell phone and had shown a willingness to act violently on their behalf, according to a report from Agence France-Presse (AFP).