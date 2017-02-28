Illegal immigration costs California taxpayers more than $25 billion a year, finds FAIR

A new study released by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) finds that providing education, health care, law enforcement, and social and government services to illegal aliens and their dependents costs Californians $25.3 billion per year according to FAIR's report, The Fiscal Burden of Illegal Immigration on California Taxpayers. The state's three million illegal aliens and their 1.1 million U.S.-born children cost the average California household -- headed by a U.S. citizen -- $2,370 annually.