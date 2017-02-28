House Republicans block Democrats' pursuit of Trump's tax returns | Fox News

Republicans on Monday blocked Democrats’ attempt to obtain President Trump’s tax returns.

House Republicans won a procedural vote, 229-185, that called for his IRS returns. The Wall Street Journal reported that all Democrats were in favor of the release.

“If there’s nothing there, then what are Republicans afraid of?” Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said. She reportedly said Republicans “made themselves accomplices” to Trump in hiding his financial affairs.

Trump’s refusal to disclose his tax returns is a break with presidential tradition. He has said he would be happy to release them after the completion of an IRS audit.