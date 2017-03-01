President Trump declared Tuesday that a “new chapter of American greatness is now beginning” as he made economic revival the centerpiece of his first address to Congress – issuing a clarion call to “restart the engine of the American economy” through tax cuts, better trade deals, immigration enforcement and a $1 trillion infrastructure program
Trump, in speech to Congress, calls to 'restart the engine' of US economy | Fox News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 2:57 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment