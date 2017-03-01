Newsvine

Chairman Goodlatte Introduces Bill to Halt DOJ Slush Fund Money to Activist Groups

Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article:
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 5:01 PM
Washington, D.C.— House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) today introduced the Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act of 2016 (H.R. 5063) to stop the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) “pattern or practice” of systematically subverting Congress’s budget authority by using settlements from financial institutions to funnel money to left-wing activist groups. This bipartisan bill bars the DOJ from requiring settling defendants to donate money to outside groups.

