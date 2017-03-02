Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 33 Seeds: 1684 Comments: 10452 Since: Oct 2011

Obama confidante Valerie Jarrett moves in to Kaloroma home | Daily Mail Online

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 2:50 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Barack Obama is turning his new home in the posh Kalorama section of the nation's capital - just two miles away from the White House - into the nerve center of the mounting insurgency against his successor, President Donald J. Trump.

Obama's goal, according to a close family friend, is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment.

And Obama is being aided in his political crusade by his longtime consigliere, Valerie Jarrett, who has moved into the 8,200-square-foot, $5.3-million Kaloroma mansion with  the former president and Michelle Obama, long time best friends.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor