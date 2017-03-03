US launches first military action in Yemen since Navy SEAL Ryan Owens killed | Fox News

The U.S. on Thursday engaged in its first military action in Yemen since the raid that killed Navy SEAL Ryan Owens in January, three U.S. defense officials confirmed to Fox News.

The early-morning airstrikes -- more than 20 in all -- targeted Al Qaeda fighters, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said. The strikes hit three south-central provinces suspected to have terrorist activity: Abyan, Shabwa and Bayda.

At least four Al Qaeda fighters were killed, a Yemeni official told The Associated Press.