Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 33 Seeds: 1687 Comments: 10461 Since: Oct 2011

US launches first military action in Yemen since Navy SEAL Ryan Owens killed | Fox News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 2:53 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The U.S. on Thursday engaged in its first military action in Yemen since the raid that killed Navy SEAL Ryan Owens in January, three U.S. defense officials confirmed to Fox News.

The early-morning airstrikes -- more than 20 in all -- targeted Al Qaeda fighters, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said. The strikes hit three south-central provinces suspected to have terrorist activity: Abyan, Shabwa and Bayda.

At least four Al Qaeda fighters were killed, a Yemeni official told The Associated Press.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor