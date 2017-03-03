Sen. Claire McCaskill criticizes Sessions for denying Russia meetings but fails to mention her own - ABC News

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo) criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions today for failing to disclose meetings he held with the Russian ambassador to the United States, but omitted the fact that she had met with the same official twice in recent years, despite insisting otherwise in a statement.

“I’ve been on the Senate Armed Services Committee for 10 years, and in that time, have had no call from, or meeting with, the Russian ambassador. Ever. That’s because ambassadors call members of Foreign Relations Committee,” McCaskill said in a statement on Thursday morning.

But McCaskill’s recollection of her meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, who has served in that role since 2008, was incorrect, a fact which Twitter users quickly revealed by resurfacing past tweets about a 2013 meeting and a 2015 phone call.