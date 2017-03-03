Disgraced journalist Juan Thompson arrested for anti-Semitic bomb threats in revenge plot to frame ex-girlfriend

A spurned lover, in a bizarre campaign to destroy his ex-girlfriend, made bombs threats to at least eight Jewish community centers in 25 terrifying days, authorities charge.

Juan Thompson, 31, of St. Louis, was arrested in connection with the menacing messages sent by phone or email to Jewish organizations from coast to coast, authorities said.

He invoked his girlfriend’s name in making four of the bomb threats, the FBI said in court papers.

“Thompson appears to have made some of the ... threats as part of a sustained campaign to harass and intimidate” the former girlfriend, according to an FBI complaint.