EU Moves To End Visa-Free Travel For Americans

The European Parliament passed a resolution Thursday to reintroduce visas for U.S. citizens “within two months.”

Americans planning a trip to Europe may soon have to visit an embassy and fill out paperwork several months in advance. The resolution demands the European Commission imposes visas before the busiest tourist season starts in May.

The move is a way to put pressure on the U.S. to open up the visa waiver program to every EU nation. Citizens from 23 out of 28 EU countries can currently visit the U.S. without a visa.

 

