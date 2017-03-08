Should there be a thorough investigation into possible relationships between members of the Donald Trump campaign and the Russian government, with a special focus on the question of whether there was coordination between the Trump operation and the hackers, presumably affiliated with Russian intelligence, who made so much trouble for the Democrats last time around? Of course there should. The problem is: Whom would you trust to do it?
Donald Trump & Russia -- Investigation
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Mar 8, 2017 3:21 AM
