Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 35 Seeds: 1771 Comments: 10730 Since: Oct 2011

The new age of Ayn Rand: how she won over Trump and Silicon Valley | Books | The Guardian

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: theguardian.com
Seeded on Tue Apr 11, 2017 2:42 AM
Discuss:

As they plough through their GCSE revision, UK students planning to take politics A-level in the autumn can comfort themselves with this thought: come September, they will be studying one thinker who does not belong in the dusty archives of ancient political theory but is achingly on trend. For thecurriculum includes a new addition: the work of Ayn Rand.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor