A pro-police author who was scheduled to speak at a southern California college on Thursday was forced to livestream the speech instead due to 250 protesters who blocked the entrance to where the conference was to be held.

Heather MacDonald, the author of “The War on Cops,” was prevented from speaking at Claremont McKenna College after angry protesters interrupted the speech, The College Fix reported. The protesters were reportedly yelling, “F—k the police” and “black lives matter.”