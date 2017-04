Seven Democratic senators up for re-election next year have home-state approval ratings under 50 percent, adding new evidence to the expectation 2018 may be a rough cycle for the party, according to Morning Consult polls released Tuesday.

The list, unsurprisingly, includes Democratic senators in red-leaning states. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) has a disapproval rating of 39 percent — the highest figure of any senator up for re-election in 2018.