FBI allegedly obtained court order to monitor Trump aide Carter Page: Washington Post - CBS News

WASHINGTON -- The FBI obtained a secret court order last summer to monitor the communications of Carter Page, an adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump, because the government had reason to believe Page was acting as a Russian agent,The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing law enforcement and other U.S. officials.

Page issued a statement to CBS News on Tuesday, saying that he was “happy to hear” about the Post’s report.

“It shows how low the Clinton/Obama regime went to destroy our democracy and suppress dissidents who did not fully support their failed foreign policy,” Page said in the statement.  

