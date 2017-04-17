'Mother of All Bombs' ISIS Kill Total Rises to 94

The number of Islamic State fighters killed when the the U.S. dropped its most powerful non-nuclear “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan Thursday rose from 36 to a projected 94, Afghan officials reported Saturday.

The U.S. military targeted a number of underground tunnels, operated by Islamic State militants and containing weapons and ammunition, in the Nangarhar province, located near Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan. The “Massive Ordinance Air Blast” (MOAB) bomb destroyed three tunnels without killing any civilians, according to both U.S. and Afghani officials.