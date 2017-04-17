Newsvine

A look at the Court Gorsuch is joining - CBS News

Neil Gorsuch was sworn in on Monday as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court. As an associate justice, he’ll join the ranks of men and women whose decisions have shaped public policy. From abortion to affirmative action, campaign finance law to the 2000 presidential race, the Supreme Court hears cases that ultimately alter American society.  

Justices rarely give interviews, allowing little insight into the decision makers on the bench. But when they do, they often give them to 60 Minutes. Below are some of those interviews.

