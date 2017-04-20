Hostile: 89 Percent of Network Trump Coverage Is Negative

Although the mainstream media famously afforded former President Barack Obama a “honeymoon period” in the early months of his presidency, President Donald Trump received no such fawning treatment, according to a study released Wednesday by the Media Research Center.

Three of the major news networks — ABC, CBS and NBC — gave Trump “by far the most hostile press treatment of any incoming American president,” the MRC study found. Through analysis of the three networks’ evening news coverage from Jan. 20 to April 9, the study found that 89 percent of the coverage of the Trump administration had been negative.