AP Whitewashes Racial Motive in Fresno Rampage Coverage

On Tuesday, 39-year old Kori Ali Muhammad yelled “Allahu Akbar” before gunning down three white men in cold blood.

“We do not believe … that this is a terrorist-related crime,” said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer to reporters on Tuesday. “This is solely based on race.”

Subsequent details reported by numerous outlets painted a picture of Muhammad as consumed by anti-white hate. Police quickly officially labeled the shooting spree a hate crime.

But the Associated Press’s initial report on the story made absolutely no mention of the Muhammad’s name or race, the race of his victims, nor the fact that he yelled “Allahu Akbar.”