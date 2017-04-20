Newsvine

Excuses Fly After Democrats Fail to #FliptheSixth

Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: lifezette.com
Seeded on Thu Apr 20, 2017 2:48 AM
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff’s failure to clinch victory outright in Georgia’s traditionally red 6th Congressional District Tuesday evening sparked a scramble for excuses from liberals and the media — many who had predicted Ossoff’s sure victory would be a sign voters were rejecting the Trump agenda.

Ossoff carried the substantial advantage of unified party support in a crowded field of 18 candidates vying for the House seat vacated by now-HHS Secretary Tom Price. Hollywood interest and unified Democratic Party backing netted the 30-year-old Ossoff more than $8.3 million in campaign cash. The last publicly available reports had top-GOP-finisher Karen Handel having raised just $470,000.

