During his first week on the Supreme Court, Justice Neil Gorsuch will deal with an important case about the separation of church and state that has its roots on a Midwestern church playground. On Wednesday, the justices will hear a Missouri church’s challenge to its exclusion from a state program that provides money to use ground-up tires to cushion playgrounds. Missouri is among roughly three dozen states with constitutions that explicitly prohibit using public money to aid a religious institution, a more severe boundary than the U.S. Constitution draws. Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Mo., says its exclusion is discrimination that violates its religious freedom under the U.S. Constitution.
Supreme Court, with Gorsuch aboard, set to hear vexing church v. state case
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Apr 20, 2017 2:55 AM
