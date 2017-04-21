DHS IG Who Let Obama Defy Court Rulings Against Illegal Amnesty Acts Probes Trump Muslim Order - Judicial Watch

The Obama-appointed inspector general who looked the other way when his boss enacted illegal amnesty programs and ignored federal court injunctions blocking them has launched an investigation into President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. The political grandstanding is behavior unbecoming of a federal agency watchdog, which is charged with independently investigating wrongdoing and rooting out fraud, waste and abuse at 64 of the biggest and most important government agencies.

In this case the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General (IG) appears to be selectively investigating based on his ideology and perhaps loyalty to the former commander-in-chief. Just days after Trump signed the controversial executive order “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” Obama’s DHS IG, John Roth, fired off a press release announcing his probe. “In addition to reviewing the implementation of the Executive Order, the OIG will review DHS’ adherence to court orders and allegations of individual misconduct on the part of DHS personnel,” the announcement states. “If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review.” The probe was initiated in response to “congressional request and whistleblower and hotline complaints,” according to the announcement.