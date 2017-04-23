Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 35 Seeds: 1777 Comments: 10744 Since: Oct 2011

Obama Justice Department Corruption -- Congress Should Hold Public Hearings | National Review

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNational Review Online
Seeded on Sun Apr 23, 2017 10:12 AM
Discuss:

The Wall Street Journal’s editors are understandably exercised over apparent prosecutorial shenanigans in a securities-fraud case out of my old office, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Maybe “securities non-fraud case” would be the better description.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor