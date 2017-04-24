'Shattered' authors: Bill Clinton pushed for different tone in Hillary's campaign - ABC News

Former President Bill Clinton's warnings to speak to swing voters fell upon deaf ears duringHillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, according to the authors of "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign," a new book about purported dysfunction inside the campaign team.

Political journalists Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen spoke with ABC News’ Political Director Rick Klein and Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on the newest episode of thePowerhouse Politics podcast about the findings they detailed in their book and the backlash they’re getting from the staffers at the center of it all.