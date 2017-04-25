Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 35 Seeds: 1783 Comments: 10757 Since: Oct 2011

Pressure on North Korea ratcheted up amid nuclear test possibility - CBS News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Tue Apr 25, 2017 3:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

PYONGYANG, North Korea -- A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.

Though experts thought a nuclear test or ballistic missile launch was possible around the anniversary, the morning came and went without either. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing a South Korean government source, reported that North Korea instead appeared to have held a major live-fire drill in the Wonsan city area.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor