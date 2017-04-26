Newsvine

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Dominates in Ratings on First Night in Bill O'Reilly's Old Time Slot

The debut of Carlson's new timeslot won was the most-watched cable news program in both viewers and the key demo of adults age 25-54. Carlson averaged 636,000 viewers among the key demo to help Fox News finish as the most-watched cable news network during primetime, averaging 582,000 compared to 328,000 demo viewers for CNN and 424,000 demo viewers for MSNBC. Among total viewers, Fox News averaged 2.8 million from 8-11 p.m. ET while MSNBC averaged 1.8 million and CNN failed to crack the one-million viewer mark. Carlson began his program with a message to viewers who made "The O'Reilly Factor" the most-watched show in cable news for nearly two decades.

