Schumer-Pelosi Show: Democrats Move Goal Posts on Shutdown | LifeZette

Having won concessions on a border wall and Obamacare subsidies, Democrats in Congress on Thursday moved the goal posts on a deal to keep the federal government open.

According to Politico, House Democratic leaders told Republican leaders that they would oppose a short-term extension in funding if the GOP tries to push a vote this week to repeal the Affordable Care Act. At a Capitol Hill news conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) referenced a long list of other “poison pills” that could scuttle an agreement.