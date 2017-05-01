Seven Best Twitter Takedowns of the Correspondents' Dinner

It was certainly a rocky road for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the over-the-top bash held in a hotel ballroom in Washington, D.C. last night. President Donald Trump had announced earlier that he would not be attending — and then hosted a popular rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the same night as perhaps the most publicized annual event that average Americans don’t care about and don’t watch.

To top that off, a poll released a day before the April 29 event found that more Americans trust the president than the mainstream media. The poll, sponsored by Morning Consult, found that 37 percent of 2,006 respondents said they trusted Trump. Meanwhile, only 29 percent said they trust the media. Fifty-one percent of respondents said the political media are “out of touch with everyday Americans.” Ouch.