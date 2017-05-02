Initial conservative skepticism has turned into rising outrage over a spending bargain approved by GOP lawmakers Sunday night — the first budget agreement hammered out since President Donald Trump took office. “They are, in fact, funding President Obama’s priorities,” Rick Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government, told LifeZette, referring to the Republican members of Congress who sit on the Appropriations Committee. “They’re behaving as if President Obama’s still in place.”
Democrats Bully Republicans into Spending Surrender
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 2, 2017 2:34 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment