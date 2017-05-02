N. Korea: U.S. use of BiB bombers in drill pushed region closer to "brink of nuclear war"; THAAD system operational - CBS News

SEOUL, South Korea -- A controversial U.S. anti-missile system in southeastern South Korea is now operating and can defend against North Korean missiles, the U.S. military confirmed Tuesday. "U.S. Forces Korea confirms the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is operational and has the ability to intercept North Korean missiles and defend the Republic of the Korea," U.S. Forces Korea spokesperson Col. Rob Manning said in a statement to CBS News.